The Conjuring: Last Rites Finds First New Cast Members for Final Film

The Conjuring franchise is gearing for one last entry in its main series of films that follow Ed and Lorraine Warren. In addition to plenty of spinoffs, the franchise has been anchored by three Conjuring titles that have starred Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, the first two of which from director James Wan. Warner Bros. is looking to wrap up the story of the real-life paranormal with one final Conjuring film next year, and a couple of actors have just joined Farmiga and Wilson on the call sheet.

According to Deadline, The Conjuring: Last Rites has added X-Men: Apocalypse and Love at First Sight star Ben Hardy and The Beast Must Die's Mia Tomlinson to the cast. No details about who they will play has been revealed just yet, as the entire plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites has been kept under wraps to this point. The film will likely be inspired by one of Ed and Lorraine Warren's real cases.

James Wan originated the franchise but hasn't directed a Conjuring movie since the second entry. He will be producing The Last Rites alongside Peter Safran, in addition to being credited as one of the minds behind the film's story. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick worked with Wan on the story and the duo of Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing wrote the latest version of the screenplay. Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the initial screenplay for the film.

Michael Chaves returns to direct The Conjuring: The Last Rites, which will be his fourth time helming a Conjuring universe entry. In addition to taking over as the main Conjuring director with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Chaves has also directed The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II.

Warner Bros. has already confirmed that The Conjuring: Last Rites will be the final entry in the main series of Conjuring films. That said, there has been no word as to whether the franchise will continue with its spinoffs. There have been two Nun films and three Annabelle movies to this point, with both individual series bringing in good money for the franchise. It would be surprising not to see additional entries in either series, even with The Conjuring itself coming to an end.

To this point, the Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2.25 billion at the global box office, making it a bonafide horror juggernaut.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.