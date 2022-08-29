One of the more unsettling series on Netflix in recent years has been the true crime series Conversations with a Killer, as instead of dramatizing the disturbing crimes of real-life killers, the project uses actual audio conversations with some of the most sadistic killers in history. The third season of Joe Berlinger's series is returning this October and will be focusing on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, who both killed and ate a number of victims in the '70s and '80s. The series previously focused on killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres on Netflix on October 7th.

The new season is described, "When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones, and other remains in various states of decomposition and display. Dahmer quickly confessed to 16 murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee's gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color?"

Interestingly, this isn't the only Dahmer-related project coming to Netflix this fall, as American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is delivering the series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters.

When that project was announced back in 2021, it was described by Deadline, "Monster chronicles the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers (Peters), largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes."

