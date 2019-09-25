Artist Shares Unused Art From Scrapped Marvel Adaptation of Creepshow 2

The 1982 horror film Creepshow was meant to serve as an homage to horror comics from the ’50s, as did its sequel Creepshow 2 in 1987, with Marvel Comics intending to adapt that sequel into a comic, a project which they ultimately scrapped. Luckily, artist Kelley Jones has taken to Facebook to share images he created for that adaptation, depicting the events of “The Raft” segment, with the plug being pulled on the project due to rights issues. The film was written by the director of the original film George Romero and author Stephen King, which made the experience exceptionally exciting, and that much more disappointing, for the artist.

“Creepshow for me started way way back in late ’85 early ’86 as Marvel Comics was going to do a adaptation of Creepshow II and for whatever reason asked me if I’d do the classic King story, the Raft,” Kelley shared on Facebook. “They didn’t know I was a fanatical King and Creepshow fan so the squealing like a girl from my end of the phone probably came as a shock to them. Over that summer I worked on the Raft (one of the most terrifying of Kings short stories ever in my opinion) and was really pleased to be doing a horror story, as with the exception of Swampthing, no horror comics were being produced then.”

He added, “I was half way (sic) through the inking when Marvel called and said the project was shelved due to a rights fight. The film company didn’t have the publishing rights and the cost to get them was to (sic) high for Marvel so they cancelled it. In passing the editor said how much of a shame this was as Mr. King was delighted with my stuff and wanted me to do the rest of the book as well.”

The release of the original Creepshow coincided with the release of a graphic novel that depicted the five main stories seen in the film. Published by Penguin Books, that adaptation featured King’s stories partnered with interior art by Bernie and Michelle Wrightson.

Coming to the streaming service Shudder later this week, a new Creepshow TV series honors the spirit of the original films with campy tales of terror. In tradition with the original film, the new series also got a comic book adaptation.

Check out the new Creepshow series on Thursday, September 26th.

