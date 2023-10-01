Dario Argento's Suspiria Now Streaming
Suspiria (1977) is now streaming on Paramount+.
It's officially October, which means lots of streaming services got in a new batch of horror films just in time for Halloween. One film that is officially available to stream is Dario Argento's Suspiria, the 1977 Italian horror classic that starred Jessica Harper as an American ballet student who attends a dance academy in Germany, but soon realizes something sinister is happening as murders and supernatural occurrences take place. The film also stars Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci, Miguel Bosé, Alida Valli, Udo Kier, and Joan Bennett.
Dario Argento Reacts To Suspiria Remake:
In 2018, a Suspiria remake was made starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. The movie was fairly well-received, earning a 65% critics score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Argento slammed the project.
"To me, the remake of Suspiria doesn't look like a well-realized project. It lacks fear, music, tension, and scenic creativity," the filmmaker shared with Interview Magazine. "Films like Get Out and Hereditary have struck me for their beautiful photography, their plot, and their production."
"I saw the remake of Suspiria at the cinema. It did not excite me, it betrayed the spirit of the original film: there is little fear, there is no music," Argento shared with Radio Rai 1's Un Giorno da Pecora. "The film has not satisfied me so much, it's like that, a refined film, like [director Luca] Guadagnino, who is a fine person."
Despite Argento's comments, the Suspiria remake did have music, composed by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, but Argento likely felt the score wasn't as impactful as the score created by Goblin on the original film.
Argento did have some positive things to say, adding the film "makes beautiful tables, beautiful curtains, beautiful dishes, all beautiful."
Everything Coming To Paramount+ in October:
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God's Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart's War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who's Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
You can find out what else is coming streaming services this October here.