Dario Argento's Suspiria Now Streaming

It's officially October, which means lots of streaming services got in a new batch of horror films just in time for Halloween. One film that is officially available to stream is Dario Argento's Suspiria, the 1977 Italian horror classic that starred Jessica Harper as an American ballet student who attends a dance academy in Germany, but soon realizes something sinister is happening as murders and supernatural occurrences take place. The film also stars Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci, Miguel Bosé, Alida Valli, Udo Kier, and Joan Bennett.

Suspiria (1977) by Dario Argento is now available to watch on Paramount+.

Dario Argento Reacts To Suspiria Remake:

In 2018, a Suspiria remake was made starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. The movie was fairly well-received, earning a 65% critics score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Argento slammed the project.

"To me, the remake of Suspiria doesn't look like a well-realized project. It lacks fear, music, tension, and scenic creativity," the filmmaker shared with Interview Magazine. "Films like Get Out and Hereditary have struck me for their beautiful photography, their plot, and their production."

"I saw the remake of Suspiria at the cinema. It did not excite me, it betrayed the spirit of the original film: there is little fear, there is no music," Argento shared with Radio Rai 1's Un Giorno da Pecora. "The film has not satisfied me so much, it's like that, a refined film, like [director Luca] Guadagnino, who is a fine person."

Despite Argento's comments, the Suspiria remake did have music, composed by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, but Argento likely felt the score wasn't as impactful as the score created by Goblin on the original film.

Argento did have some positive things to say, adding the film "makes beautiful tables, beautiful curtains, beautiful dishes, all beautiful."

Everything Coming To Paramount+ in October:

You can find out what else is coming streaming services this October here.