Complete Final Destination Franchise Now Streaming Together

Happy October, movie fans! A lot of new films have dropped on various streaming sites today, including some beloved horror franchises. Max got some new goodies today, including the Final Destination films. Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), The Final Destination (2009), and Final Destination 5 (2011) are all available to stream on Max just in time for the Halloween season. While fans enjoy revisiting the first five installments of the franchise, a sixth movie is currently in the works. Last month, franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick shared that once the strikes are resolved, the film will head into production.

"There is a sixth one that's planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It's just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn't have asked for more," Reddick revealed to Collider in August. "We're gonna get a winner, and also I spoke to Guy Busick, he did the Scream reboot, and [Lori] is his writing partner, and they were so gracious because they actually -- I'm friends with Craig Perry to this day. We're really tight. [He] produced it, and he's like, 'They called me.' They wanted to talk to me about the first film and the second film, about what my thoughts were on what makes a Final Destination film -- kind of the key elements that are crucial to me."

He continued, "It's just really nice because you don't get that a lot. I'm friends with Eric Bress, who wrote part two. You become friends a lot of times with people just crossing paths, and Eric [Heisserer] who wrote part five is amazing. But it's nice when the filmmakers actually call you and are like, 'We wanna make sure that we get the essence of what's important to you and what you think makes these Final Destinations, what you found connects with the fans.' So, they have gone into the story with the best heart."

Who Will Return For Final Destination 6?

Final Destination doesn't have a returning protagonist, but Tony Todd has appeared in multiple entries as the mortician, William Bludworth. Last month, Bloody Disgusting reported that Todd is expected to return for the upcoming Final Destination 6. This would mark his fourth time appearing in the series, after appearing in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5. Due to the SAG strike, no official casting announcements have been made.

Will you be watching the Final Destination movies on Max? Tell us in the comments! Stay tuned for more updates about Final Destination 6.