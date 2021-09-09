Unidentified With Demi Lovato Gets First Trailer From Peacock

Recent years have seen a newfound interest in UFOs and the search for alien life, due to the access to previously classified information from the government being made available online and officials offering new insight into the unexplained, with Demi Lovato’s passion for these mysteries resulting in the new Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato. This limited, four-part series follows Demi on a quest for answers about the phenomenon, as they’re joined by some of their closest confidants to add their own perspectives on the investigation. Check out the first trailer for Unidentified with Demi Lovato above before all four episodes land on Peacock on September 30th.

Per press release, “Unidentified with Demi Lovato is an unscripted series that follows Lovato and their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas, and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.

“Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family, and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on earth! Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees, and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves.

“This series is an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, along with Dallas and Matthew, told through Demi’s unique and entertaining point of view.

“Unidentified with Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Demi Lovato will executive produce. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye will executive produce for SB Projects. JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann will executive produce for GoodStory. Andrew Nock also executive produces.”

As Lovato explains in the trailer, their interest in UFOs comes after having their own experience with the unknown in Joshua Tree, igniting a passion and respect for the unexplained. While the new series might not definitely determine if there’s life elsewhere in the universe, it’s sure to be an entertaining and informative journey.

All four episodes of Unidentified with Demi Lovato debut on Peacock on September 30th.

