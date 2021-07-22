Elvira Launches Kickstarter for New The Wrath of Con Comic Book

✖

Performer Cassandra Peterson's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark persona has been a pop-culture sensation for four decades, resulting in her appearing at a number of different fan events, but Elvira looks to be putting her own spin on convention culture in the upcoming comic book The Wrath of Con, which just launched a Kickstarter campaign. Merely hours after launching, the project surpassed its goal of $6,666, yet with the variety of perks, incentives, and stretch goals available, it marks a unique opportunity to not only add the upcoming book to your collection, but also score an exclusive piece of Elvira merchandise. You can head to the book's page to contribute now.

The Kickstarter campaign describes the project, "Welcome to my newest comic book! It is a wacky and wonderful 48-page original comic written by yours cruelly with my 'Diabolical Double D' partners -- Devilish David Avallone and Dastardly Dave Acosta! Together we've created something that will get you through this San Diego-less Summer! Here's what all the hubbub is about: Haven’t you always wanted to go to Comic-Con with Elvira? Elvira is the Guest of Horror, and an army of angry maniacs want her beautiful head on a platter! Join the Mistress of the Dark for a fun-filled weekend in San Diego, with all the usual stuff… loyal fans, amazing cosplay, celebrity sightings… and ritual cult murder in… Elvira: The Wrath of Con!"

It adds, "We're bringing this new comic book directly to all of Elvira's fans here on Kickstarter. The books will not be released at a lower price at any time. If there are any copies left above what sells here in the crowd funder, those may be available at a higher price to fans that discover it later on a first come first serve basis. But it will never be offered anywhere else at a better price than we are giving every incredible backer here! We want to thank you for supporting Elvira's adventures and make sure you get these rare editions at the best possible price!"

Among the various perks are CGC-graded issues of the book, Elvira trading cards, cover art lithographs, a "Spectral Switchboard," and more.

