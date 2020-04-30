Escape Room 2 Shifts Back to Its 2020 Release Date

Every day that passes sees movie studios adjusting their theatrical slate to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on theaters, with Sony confirming that Escape Room 2, which it shared last week would be arriving on January 1, 2021, will be moving back to its December 30th release date. The film has seen a number of delays in the time since it was announced last year, which typically spells trouble for a horror movie, but with even major blockbusters like Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, and Black Widow delaying their releases, all bets are off when it comes to theorizing about film release strategies.

When the film was initially given a release date, it was set to land in theaters on April 17th, with its first delay pushing it to August 14th. The release was again pushed back, this time to December, with even that date seeing some shuffling in the past week.

Earlier this year, Brahms: The Boy II finally landed in theaters after undergoing similar frequent release date delays, with its ultimate debut coming with poor reactions from audiences and critics. Unlike that film, these delays seem largely connected to the pandemic impacting not only film production, but also it forcing theaters to temporarily shutter their doors as studios reevaluate their distribution models.

In the original Escape Room, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

The new film sees the return of original director Adam Robitel, while cast members Taylor Russell and Logan Miller will also be returning to reprise their roles. New cast members include Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

Stay tuned for details on any future updates to the release of Escape Room 2 on December 30th.

