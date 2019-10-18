Escape Room 2 Cast Announced

Earlier this year, director Adam Robitel‘s Escape Room proved to be a surprising success at the box office, despite it having been released in January, a traditionally poor month to release horror films. Between the film’s box office success and narrative potential, Sony Pictures announced they would be moving forward with a sequel. Escape Room 2 has announced its cast, which Deadline confirms as being Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), who will join the previously announced Isabelle Fuhrman, Taylor Russell, and Logan Miller.

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

The sequel was originally slated to hit theaters in August 2020, only for reports to surface that its release was delayed until November of 2020. Deadline, however, claims the film is still set for an August release.

Robitel is returning to direct the sequel, having teased to ComicBook.com earlier this year his plans for a follow-up adventure.

“At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed,” Robitel shared. “There’s a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie.”

He added, “It’s a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that’s not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there’s a will, there’s a way. I can’t talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We’ll see, it is tricky.”

Stay tuned for details on Escape Room 2.

