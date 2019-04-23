Unlock the Secret of ‘Escape Room’ With Exclusive Deleted Scene

Over the past decade, puzzle fans have begun putting their problem-solving skills to the test by participating in escape rooms, which typically see a group of people “locked” in a room with only their wits to help set them free. The concept might seem intimidating for some, while others find it an exciting way to put their money where their mouths are. Understandably, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood took a darker spin on the concept, as depicted in this year’s Escape Room. With the film out now on Blu-ray and DVD, we have an exclusive deleted scene, which you can watch above.

Capturing the adrenaline-fueled essence of the popular mystery-solving rooms, director Adam Robitel (Insidious: The Last Key) masterfully crafts a suspenseful mind-bender with a diverse cast starring Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Logan Miller (Love, Simon), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam), and Nik Dodani (Atypical) with Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Centered on six strangers who must uncover wickedly designed puzzles and overcome life-threatening challenges set in hazardous environments, with plenty of twists and turns, the Escape Room Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital releases feature a never-before-seen Alternate Ending and Opening, six deleted scenes, and four featurettes. Hear from director Adam Robitel and the cast about how the film’s 360-degree architectural spaces prove to be some of the most adversarial characters imaginable in “Games, Set, Match.” Then, learn about how Escape Room was built with practical effects and no green screens as the cast and crew dives deep in “The Lone Survivors.”

The disc’s special features are as follows:

Alternate Ending

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes Ben Liquor Store Jason Motorcycle Mirror Flashback Jason Office Technician and Zoey Gaslight

Four Featurettes: “Games, Set, Match” “The Lone Survivors” “Would You Ever Part 1 & 2”



Escape Room‘s blend of genuine thrills and creative story twists ended up making it a surprising success, taking in more than $115 million worldwide on a reported budget of less than $10 million. Earlier this year, the film was announced to be getting a sequel, with original director Adam Robitel signed on to helm.

The sequel is slated to hit theaters on April 17, 2020.

Escape Room is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

