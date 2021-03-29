Bruce Campbell Hosting Evil Dead II Virtual Screening With Live Commentary

✖

Earlier this year, Bruce Campbell hosted a virtual screening of the original The Evil Dead, with the event being so successful that he is partnering with Watch With again for a similar screening for Evil Dead 2 on April 24th. With in-person events and screenings still largely on hold around the world, virtual screenings are about as close as we can get to recreating those experiences, with Watch With adding new excitement to the festivities by adding opportunities to have personal Zoom conversations with Campbell, replicating the standard "meet and greet" exchanges that coincide with most in-person events. You can head to the official event page to sign up before the screening on April 24th.

The event is described, "Have you ever dreamed of watching your favorite movie with the star from that flick? Now is your chance to hand over the remote control to the stars and let them guide you through your faves like you have never experienced it before. Join the celebrity watch party and relive the movie through the eyes of the star - pausing the action to explain scenes, tell unknown stories about the action, or provide funny tidbits of trivia... straight from the source.

"WATCH WITH ... Bruce Campbell, legend, actor, producer, writer, director, best-selling author…cult hero.

"Join us, Saturday, April 24th at 6 p.m. PT for a live virtual viewing party featuring the 1987 Sam Raimi classic, Evil Dead II with live commentary throughout by Bruce Campbell himself. Watch the film with Campbell as he shares memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions from the chat."

While the top-tier tickets are no longer available, which came with chainsaws autographed by Campbell himself, though the remaining ticket packages are as follows:

BASIC EVIL ($25) - tickets include Livestream + Video On Demand

VIP ($55) - Tickets *include Livestream + Video On Demand + an event exclusive poster

GONE...OUTTA HERE... SOLD OUT! SUPER VIP ($160, limited to 50) - Tickets include Livestream + Video On Demand + an autographed event exclusive poster

EXTREME VIP - Tickets ($350, limited to 50) include Livestream + Video On Demand + an autographed event exclusive poster + a 2-minute zoom meet and greet with Bruce.

GONE...OUTTA HERE... SOLD OUT! ULTIMATE VIP ($2,500) - Ticket (only ONE available) include Livestream + Video On Demand + an autographed event exclusive poster + a 2-minute zoom meet and greet with Bruce + a chain saw autographed by Bruce on the livestream.

Get your tickets through Watch With before the screening on April 24th.

Will you be attending the event? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!