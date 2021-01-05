The Evil Dead Virtual Watch Party Features Bruce Campbell Doing Live Commentary

✖

Ever since people around the world started quarantining to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic last March, watch parties have popped up across all of social media, with members of a film's cast and crew taking part in tweeting their thoughts on a movie as social media watches it simultaneously. The folks over at Watch With, however, take a different approach to virtual events, as they put total control of watching the movie in the hands of those involved in creating it, as they are able to pause a film to reflect on key sequences. On Saturday, January 23rd, Evil Dead fans will get to watch the film virtually as star Bruce Campbell offers input on the experience.

The official Watch With event page describes the experience, "Have you ever dreamed of watching your favorite movie with the star from that flick? Now is your chance to hand over the remote control to the stars and let them guide you through your faves like you have never experienced it before. Join the celebrity watch party and relive the movie through the eyes of the star - pausing the action to explain scenes, tell unknown stories about the action, or provide funny tidbits of trivia... straight from the source."

"Join us, Saturday, January 23rd at 6 p.m. PT for a worldwide virtual viewing of the 1981 Sam Raimi classic, The Evil Dead with live commentary throughout by Campbell himself. Watch the film with Campbell as he shares memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions from the chat. The Video on Demand will be available to view for 48 hours following the live event."

While much of the commentary will surely focus on the original film and its sequels, with the event teasing that Campbell will answer questions, one would hope the actor will share details about the upcoming installment, Evil Dead Rise.

One of the last updates about that new installment came from Campbell last fall.

"Rebooting can be very confusing and frustrating and not always successful. Reboot, sequel, remake; we have all these crazy terms," Campbell revealed to AL.com last October. "What we’re doing now is we’re saying, 'Look, this is another Evil Dead movie and that book gets around, a lot of people run into it and it’s another story.' The main key with Evil Dead is they’re just regular people who are battling what seems to be a very unstoppable evil, and so that’s where the horror comes from. It’s not someone who’s skilled. They’re not fighting a soldier. They’re not fighting a scientist. They’re not fighting anybody more than your average neighbor. This one is going to be a similar thing. We’re going to have a heroine, a woman in charge, and she’s going to try and save her family."

You can get your tickets to the event at the official Watch With event page.

Will you be tuning in to the watch party? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!