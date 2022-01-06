Evil Dead Rise Director Offers Behind-the-Scenes Update on Sequel’s Status

Production on the upcoming sequel Evil Dead Rise wrapped last year, with director Lee Cronin taking to social media to confirm that progress was being made on the latest edit of the experience, though the behind-the-scenes photo he shared failed to offer any glimpses of actual footage. The filmmaker also noted that 2022 would be the “year of the Deadite,” seemingly implying that the franchise is about to return in a major way to bring the franchise back to its rightful glory and reputation. The film is currently expected to be debuting sometime this year on HBO Max, though some fans can’t help but wonder if it could also get a big-screen debut.

“New Year, same intense cut! Deeper into the timeline we go on [Evil Dead Rise]. 2022, The Year of the Deadite,” Cronin shared on Twitter alongside a photo of the film’s digital timeline.

The upcoming installment marks the fifth entry into the series’ big-screen legacy, with its original trilogy being directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell, while a 2013 remake was helmed by Fede Álvarez and featured Raimi and Campbell as producers. Following this attempt at a revival, Cambell returned to his role of Ash Williams for three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead before formally retiring from the live-action franchise. The actor has, however, confirmed he would be open to continuing to voice the character for video games.

Campbell serves as a producer on Evil Dead Rise, having previously detailed what audiences could expect from the adventure.

“This one’s dark, this one’s pretty serious. Good, strong performances,” Bruce Campbell detailed to BlairWitch.De. “It’s a single mom who now has to deal with this book. These days it’s more about the book. That book gets around, that book is handed around, passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try to bury it or destroy it and they really can’t. So this book just keeps popping up, so really it’s just another story of what happens if this book appears in this particular group of people’s lives and how it intersects.”

He added, “Lee Cronin is a very serious man, he’s a very serious director. Sam Raimi picked him because he did a pretty good job on a movie A Hole in the Ground. He’s a very atmospheric director and Sam thought, ‘Let’s give this guy a shot.’ It’s gonna be really good, we’ve seen a rough [cut] of it already and it has all the components we need. Like anything, when you see a rough version it just has to be tightened, but we’re good. We’re in good shape.”

