New Evil Dead Movie Wraps Production, Used Over 1500 Gallons of Blood

Evil is preparing to rise from the grave once again. After a trilogy, a reboot, and a wild TV series, the Evil Dead franchise is on its way back to screens in 2022. Evil Dead Rise is currently scheduled to hit HBO Max sometime in 2022, and the film’s director just offered fans a major update about its production journey. Lee Cronin, who is stepping in to helm this new take on the franchise announced on Twitter this week that Evil Dead Rise has officially finished filming. The filmmaker also confirmed that this will be a very bloody affair, a fact that likely made the hearts of Evil Dead fans everywhere soar.

“8 months, 1 Covid Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process,” Cronin wrote. “That is a wrap on [Evil Dead Rise]. Thank you New Zealand, it’s been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together.”

Along with the message of a completed production, Cronin shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Evil Dead Rise. They don’t reveal much of anything, but they sure do show off a lot of that blood he was talking about.

Cronin co-wrote the script for Evil Dead Rise with franchise creator Sam Raimi, who will be executive producing the new film alongside longtime Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell.

Much like the 2013 Evil Dead reboot, Campbell won’t be reprising his role as Ash Williams. He will simply be working behind the scenes while new franchise stars like Alyssa Sutherland work in front of the camera.

“People can actually call it what [they] want: sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie,” Cambpell previously told EW. “It’s book-centric. It’s all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it’s set in the city, it’s no more cabin in the woods. It’s entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day. It’s filming now in New Zealand, with some of their amazing crews down there and they’re well into it. Rob Tapert is the hands-on producer and we’re all very involved in the script. We all jump in at various times to chime in. But, yeah, the three of us are very involved.”

Are you looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Evil Dead Rise? Let us know in the comments!