Evil Dead Rise Trailer Is Making Horror Fans Not Look at Cheese Graters the Same Way

Earlier today came the first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the highly anticipated new chapter in horror franchise that will take things out of the woods and into the city. In addition to showing off the first footage from the fifth film in the series, the trailer offered fans a hint of the plot, and the naughty deeds that the Deadites will be getting into in the movie. Among the many gnarly and violent things that appear to be occurring is at least one very nasty bit with a cheese grater. Use your imagination as to what such a thing could do to the human body, because everyone on Twitter is losing their mind over it.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. The new film stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Alyssa Sutherland, and Lily Sullivan, and is directed by Lee Cronin.

Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st after previously being developed for an HBO Max premiere. You can see how freaked out people are of the cheese grater bit below.