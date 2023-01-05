Evil Dead Rise Trailer Is Making Horror Fans Not Look at Cheese Graters the Same Way
Earlier today came the first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the highly anticipated new chapter in horror franchise that will take things out of the woods and into the city. In addition to showing off the first footage from the fifth film in the series, the trailer offered fans a hint of the plot, and the naughty deeds that the Deadites will be getting into in the movie. Among the many gnarly and violent things that appear to be occurring is at least one very nasty bit with a cheese grater. Use your imagination as to what such a thing could do to the human body, because everyone on Twitter is losing their mind over it.
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. The new film stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Alyssa Sutherland, and Lily Sullivan, and is directed by Lee Cronin.
Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st after previously being developed for an HBO Max premiere. You can see how freaked out people are of the cheese grater bit below.
Why I don't do horror
*points at the Evil Dead Rise trailer*
That folks is why I don't do horror. I'm freaked out by just that; the worst is yet to come yet obviously, so the fact the trailer had a scalping and a cheese grater used on a leg?! pic.twitter.com/IgABy80wfT— Xather 🏳️🌈🎆 (@Xather2) January 4, 2023
CHEESE GRATER SCENE
CHEESE GRATER SCENE IN EVIL DEAD RISE!!! CHEESE GRATER SCENE IN EVIL DEAD RISE!!! CHEESE GRATER SCENE IN EVIL DEAD RISE!! pic.twitter.com/ArqvaF9arH— felis 🕷 (@winterfelis_) January 5, 2023
It was at this moment I knew...
It was at this moment I knew we, the audience.....were about to witness something most heinous. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/NwXsPJ98Ex— We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) January 4, 2023
Yup
Well finally watched the evil dead rise trailer (red band)
Will say, never gonna look at a cheese grater the same way now— Algrubel🏳️⚧️ (@algrubel) January 5, 2023
I NEED THIS MOVIE YESTERDAY!
Me watching Babylon: Well that’s a bit crass. Distasteful, really. Unnecessary even.
Me getting to the cheese grater bit of the Evil Dead Rise trailer: Oh shit! Oh fuck! [wincing, shivering] Yes! YESSSSSS! I NEED THIS MOVIE YESTERDAY!— Frederick Blichert (@FABlichert) January 5, 2023
Got me onboard
okay the cheese grater got me onboard with evil dead rise— Miss Genderr (@girldrawsghosts) January 4, 2023
And then the cheese grater appeared
I was extremely convinced that I would be able to handle the Evil Dead Rise trailer and then the cheese grater appeared and reader if you could have only heard the sounds that came out of my throat.
That's how you know it's good but also JFC!!!— Audrey Fox (@theaudreyfox) January 4, 2023
made specifically for me
So far, EVIL DEAD RISE feels like it was made specifically for me in the way it comes from the TENET school of thought that you can make your kitchen fight 50% gnarlier if you throw a cheese grater in the mix pic.twitter.com/LcUUsu94ix— Cristián Ortiz (@dontcallmecris) January 4, 2023
Don't say it
Evil Dead Rise, what do call cheese that doesn’t belong to you?! pic.twitter.com/2BDk84W10t— Save File Corrupt 🐀 (@SaveFileCorrup7) January 4, 2023
Iconic
The cheese grater scene is going to be legendary I can already tell! Evil Dead Rise is going to be iconic. pic.twitter.com/6JW1mXwpKv— Luis Rodriguez (@cultureelixir) January 4, 2023