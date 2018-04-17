Exclusive ‘Deep Blue Sea 2’ Clip: Gods and Monsters

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from their upcoming release Deep Blue Sea 2.

You can see it above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, Carl Durant (Michael Beach) talks about the perils of artificial intelligence, arguing that the only way to overcome the looming threat of human obsolesence is by unleashing the full potential of the human brain. Dr. Misty Calhoun (Danielle Savre) is less-than-impressed.

In Deep Blue Sea 2, shark conservationist Calhoun is invited to consult on a new, top secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Durant. She believes the project, performed at a remote, sea-based facility, focuses on extracting shark antibodies to help work toward cures for human diseases. However, Dr. Calhoun is shocked to learn that the company is using unpredictable bull sharks as its test subjects, and Durant has bio-engineered a shiver of highly intelligent, super-aggressive bull sharks. When science meddles with the time-tested process of nature and nurture, the outcome can be deadly.

The film is directed by two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee Darin Scott (Menace II Society, To Sleep With Anger), and written by a team of writers who have history updating beloved franchises: Hans Rodionoff (Lost Boys: The Tribe) and Jessica Scott & Eric Patterson (Another Cinderella Story). Tom Keniston (Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure) serves as executive producer, and Tom Siegrist (Santa’s Little Helper, The Exorcism of Molly Hartley) is the film’s producer.

Deep Blue Sea 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Deep Blue Sea (1999), the Renny Harlin-directed thriller that featured Thomas Jane, Samuel L. Jackson, Saffron Burrows and LL Cool J in a film where shark research went similarly awry. The film earned $164 million in worldwide box office and went on to become a cult classic. Deep Blue Sea has often been cited as one of the greatest shark films of all time, alongside films like Jaws and Open Water.

The genetic-tinkering angle also lends a sense of modern storytelling to it; similar ideas have been seen in both Jurassic World and last weekend’s box office champ Rampage.

Deep Blue Sea 2 arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital starting April 17, 2018.