Netflix Reveals The Fall of the House of Usher Full Trailer

Netflix served up a new trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher today. In the clip, Mike Flanagan's latest spooky season project has people already bracing for a chilling Fall. On October 12, viewers can log onto Netflix to see the latest horror series from the beloved creator. Mark Hamill has some fans especially scared as he headlines things this time around. Also joining him in this stacked cast are Cala Gugino, Mary McDonnel, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco and more. Roderick and Madeline Usher have been taking advantage of people with their business interests and it looks like it will be time to pay. Just in time for Halloween.

The Fall of the House of Usher has four episodes on deck from Flanagan. The director also created the series. With him at the helm for so much of the Netflix show, it's no surprise to see some of his favorite collaborators in tow for this one. A pharmaceuticals empire toppling and malicious forces at play? You might not have to tell the fans out there any more about the project once they check out the official trailer for themselves down below. Fall is off to a wild start over on the streaming service.

The Fall of the House of Usher Story Explained?

Netflix has a brand new story synopsis for The Fall of The House of Usher: "A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake."

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan told fans on Twitter when they asked about the series. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

How Will The Fall of the House of Usher Adapt Edgar Allan Poe?

(Photo: Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has made it a habit to adapt Edgar Allan Poe's works throughout his career. In a recent interview with /Film, Henry Thomas spoke about how capturing the famed author's works can be a little bit tricky. Unlike The Haunting of Hill House, which went about things in a pretty straightforward fashion, things can diverge pretty quickly if you're not careful. Check out what he had to say right here.

"All three things we're talking about, which are The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Fall of the House of Usher, they are all three limited series based on the literary works of an author," Thomas told the outlet /Film. "Shirley Jackson for Haunting of Hill House, Henry James and his short stories for Haunting of Bly Manor, and also for The Fall of the House of Usher, it's the collected works of Edgar Allan Poe told out in front of the backdrop of The Fall of the House of Usher."

The star added, "Then each of the episodes are sort of one, or two, or a conglomeration of short stories by Edgar Allan Poe. The various characters are based on different characters in the writings and things. But yeah, it's going to be really cool, and it's very darkly comedic, and it's, I think, going to be something that audiences will really get a great kick out of."

