Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher Gets New Poster

Mike Flanagan's next series, The Fall of the House of Usher, is set to hit Netflix next month just in time for Halloween and now, we're getting a new poster for the series — and it teases what looks to be a very bloody family gathering. The poster features a framed family portrait of sorts, in which each of the members pictured has their throats slashed and the portrait itself appears to be bleeding all while an ominous, masked and hooded female figure walks in front of it. You can check out the creepy key art for yourself in the image below.

Based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is Flanagan's final project with Netflix and according to star Carla Gugino, it's a project that is "batsh-t crazy" but in a good way.

(Photo: Netflix)

"It's batsh-t crazy in the best possible way," Gugino previously told Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul."

What is The Fall of The House of Usher About?

Here's how Netflix has described The Fall of The House of Usher: "A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake."

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan shared on Twitter previously about the series. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

Who Stars in The Fall of The House of Usher?

The Fall of The House of Usher cast includes Bruce Greenwood (Gerald's Game), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House), Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life), Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), JayR Tinaco (Another Life, Space Force), Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), and Robert Longstreet (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass).

The Fall of The House of Usher debuts on Netflix on October 12th.

Will you be checking out The Fall of The House of Usher? Let us know your thoughts about the series' new poster in the comment section!