Fantastic Fest 2021 Releases First Wave of Genre Programming

For more than a decade, genre fans from around the world have descended on Austin, Texas for a week-long celebration of the best and most ambitious horror, sci-fi, and midnight films the world has to offer at Fantastic Fest, with this year's festival seeing a return to in-person festivities. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic saw last year's plans thwarted, with Fantastic Fest aiming to be bigger and better than ever with the announcement of its first wave of films, which includes Titane, Lamb, and a new 4K restoration of 1981's Possession. Check out the first wave of films below and head to https://fantasticfest.com/attend to purchase available badges before the event kicks off on September 23rd.

Per press release, "The first wave of films is headlined by the truly extraordinary 2021 Palme D’Or winner Titane from Parasite distributor NEON. It might not have seemed possible to top her staggering debut Raw (Fantastic Fest 2016), but Julia Ducournau has somehow done just that. A poignant study on loneliness, isolation, and gender identity wrapped in a constantly surprising world of body horror, muscle cars, violence, and disco-dancing firemen. Fantastic Fest is so proud to share this singular vision. Fantastic Fest 2021's opening night party will be dedicated to the instantly iconic visuals of Titane. Muscle cars will be on hand, and metallic-themed or 'French firefighter' costumes are highly encouraged. Titane opens in US cinemas on October 1st.

"Mondo Records is also celebrating its 10 year anniversary at Fantastic Fest this year and will be on-hand with a very special Titane soundtrack giveaway ahead of the official Mondo vinyl release later this year. Additionally, on opening night there will also be a Mondo Records pop-up featuring rarities from the vault.

(Photo: Fantastic Fest)

"Additional studio premieres include A24’s Lamb, winner of the Un Certain Regard Prize of Originality at Cannes (opening in theaters on October 8th); Bingo Hell, part of the Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' series; and Netflix’s The Trip, starring Noomi Rapace in a delightfully twisted Norwegian mind-bender. The first wave of Fantastic Fest films features 39 titles, showcasing world, US, and regional premieres, and two classic film sidebars."

“We’re thrilled at how the program is coming together,” says Fantastic Fest Director of Programming Annick Mahnert. “For this Post-Apocalyptic edition, we’ve scoured the four corners of the globe to find weird, silly, terrifying, entertaining and fantastic movies directed by established and emerging filmmakers. Opening this year’s fest with a Palme d’Or winner from a Fantastic Fest alum is a real treat. As always, we also try to find unforgettable repertoire titles, and we couldn’t be happier about hosting the US Premiere of the new restoration of Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession. This first wave is but the tip of the iceberg and we cannot wait to unveil the rest of the program to y'all!”

Sidebar Programming

"The first sidebar will launch Lars Nilsen and Kier-La Janisse’s epic tome Warped and Faded: Weird Wednesday and the Birth of the American Genre Film Archive. To celebrate the book, Nilsen and Janisse will present 35mm screenings of some of their all-time favorite exploitation classics, including Snakes and The Visitor.

"The second classic film sidebar comes courtesy of authors Grady Hendrix and Chris Poggiali, who will be in attendance to debut their new book These Fists Break Bricks: How Kung Fu Movies Swept America and Changed The World. Hendrix and Poggiali will premiere two of their favorite kung fu classics – Kino Lorber’s brand new 3D DCP of Dynasty 3D as well as the rarely seen Jackie Chan-choreographed Dance of Death. They’ll also host a brand new event called “BingoDome” with the crown jewel of Bruceploitation films, 1977’s The Dragon Lives Again. As Bruce Lee inexplicably fights against Popeye, Clint Eastwood, James Bond, the Godfather, and undead zombies in purgatory, participants mark matching squares on their bingo cards to win fabulous prizes, including signed copies of the new book!

"Also supporting the release, 36 Cinema is presenting Master of the Flying Guillotine with live commentary by RZA, who provided the intro to These Fists Break Bricks. This event will be live-streamed for global audiences online to enjoy. 36 Cinema brings together film screening with live in-depth commentary with directors, actors, critics, and fans. RZA will be joined by film programmer and historian Dan Halsted to dive deep into one of the greatest kung fu movies of all time. The Press Room will also be live-printing Master of the Flying Guillotine posters after the event.

"BingoDome is only the beginning of the movie-themed fun. Fantastic Fest will continue the time-honored tradition of daytime entertainment in The Highball including board game parties and podcast recordings. As each day of movies comes to a close, The Highball really fires up its engines for eight days of raucous parties — live music, karaoke, 100 Best Kills, Fantastic Feud, Scripts Gone Wild, TriviaDome, Nerd Rap, feasts, games, disco-dancing firemen and more, more, more are all being crafted for your delight by the crack Fantastic Fest events team."

COVID Safety Protocols