Fast X Star Sung Kang's Directoral Debut Coming This Fall

You can currently catch Sung Kang on the big screen in Fast X as Han, a character the actor first played in Justin Lin's Better Luck Tomorrow in 2002 before appearing in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift back in 2006. Kang has appeared in multiple films in the franchise and was even resurrected due to fan demand. Kang is also known for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Raya and the Last Dragon, We Can Be Heroes, Bullet to the Head, Live Free or Die Hard, and more. Now, Kang is making the switch to the director's chair with his directorial debut film, Shaky Shivers. According to Deadline, the movie will be coming to theaters this fall.

According to the report, Kang has set a North American distribution deal with Cinedigm for his upcoming film, which is a horror comedy that's inspired by films of the 1980s. Shaky Shivers will be released in theaters before streaming exclusively on Screambox. You can read a description of Kang's film below:

"Written by Andrew McAllister and Aaron Strongoni, Shaky Shivers takes viewers to an abandoned camp where two young women, played by Brooke Markham (In the Dark) and VyVy Nguyen (The Sympathizer), stumble upon a book of magical spells. Surrounded by classic monsters and drawing inspiration from '80s horror films, Karen and Lucy find themselves facing a series of supernatural occurrences after a fateful encounter with an old woman. As zombies, werewolves and BigFoot wreak havoc, the duo must navigate a wild night, armed with an unfamiliar spell book, to restore order before their lives unravel completely."

Kang said in a statement to Deadline, "Cinedigm knows the horror space so well, so as a first-time filmmaker, I'm grateful to know we're in great hands. It's been a great festival run thus far with the film, finding our audiences who have loved the film at the screenings. Winning the Grand Jury Award at Gasparilla blew my mind." He continued, "The whole idea was to make this for the old-school horror hounds and for them to share it with their families today. Little by little, we're doing that. I couldn't be more excited about rolling this film out."

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm, added, "This campy film transports us back to an era when spooky tales were shared by flashlight during slumber parties. Sung Kang's directorial debut promises a truly unique and thrilling experience for fans. With its eclectic mix of quirky humor, chilling moments, monstrous creatures, and a captivating throwback atmosphere, fans are in for one hell of an experience this fall."

Stay tuned for more updates about Shaky Shivers.