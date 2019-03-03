R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Films Get First Stars

R.L. Stine’s Fear Street is finally headed to the big screen, and we might have our first indication of the franchise’s stars.

According to a new report from Collider, Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch are set to star in the upcoming project, which will actually be a trilogy of films. The pair will reportedly be playing gay teenagers trying to navigate their rocky relationship while being targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside. Both Madeira and Welch will be playing two different characters – one from the ’90s and one from the 1600s – and they’re expected to appear in all three films.

Madeira is probably best known to genre fans for playing Spencer Young/Spin on this season of The Flash, a woman who used a cell phone filled with dark matter to brainwash people. She also has made appearances in Dark Matter, Wynonna Earp, and My Babysitter’s a Vampire.

Welch previously portrayed the younger version of Agnes Cully on Agent Carter, and has also appeared in two episodes of Modern Family.

For those unfamiliar, Fear Street is a series of horror novels for teen readers that Stine debuted in 1989. The series is less well-known than his Goosebumps series for young readers and Stine stopped writing books for Fear Street following the 1999 spinoff “Fear Street Seniors”. He then came back to the series for a three part “Fear Street Nights” miniseries in 2005 and then fully revived the series again in 2014. There are currently 52 books in the main series, all set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio where teenagers find themselves facing off with enemies and antagonists of both human and paranormal natures.

The Fear Street trilogy is expected to be released in “fairly close proximity” of each other, with Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series) directing the first and third film, and Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) directing the second. Stranger Things‘ Kate Trefry is also believed to be tied to the project.

