Devon Sawa Says He "Never Got Paid a Cent" for Final Destination Sequel That Used Old Footage of Him

Starting today, the actor's guild SAG-AFTRA has followed in the footsteps of the Writers Guild of America by going on strike. The negotiations between SAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) officially broke down with no deal in place and tensions remain high between studios and creatives. Many actors have been seen on the picket lines today, and some are speaking out against studios while others are expressing the concerns they have about the industry. Final Destination star Devon Sawa also took to Twitter to reveal he was never paid for his appearance in Final Destination 5.

"I never got paid a cent for Final Destination 5. They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere. In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong," Sawa tweeted. "This has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way. I loved FD5. I love them all to be completely honest. And I'm super excited to see number 6." You can check out his post below:

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

In a statement tied to the strike announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor of authorization.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, said during a press conference. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

