First Look at M3GAN 2.0 Teases Killer Doll’s Deadly Return

M3GAN 2.0 is nearly complete, and the first two images from the sequel were published on Monday by Entertainment Weekly. One shows the killer robot herself back on her feet, while the other shows a slightly older Cady (Violet McGraw) taking matters into her own hands. Reporters also spoke to director Gerard Johnstone and star/producer Allison Williams, and they gave some tantalizing hints about the movie’s plot.

M3GAN 2.0 is slated to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, and these two teaser images get one spoiler out of the way quickly – the sentient android doll is back. They also show us that Cady is taking after her aunt Gemma (Williams) with an interest in robotics. We see her wearing magnifiers and working with a soldering iron over some very precise wiring, which is brave considering what she went through last time. Johnstone told EW that the ending of 2022’s hit M3GAN was the starting point for this sequel, since he had unused ideas there.

“I had actually a different idea for the ending of M3GAN, which would’ve been interesting but probably not as satisfying,” he said. “The good thing about doing a sequel is I got the chance to expand on that idea into a longer narrative. The idea James had fit really well with that. So, it was just a really good marriage of those two things.”

Williams was an executive producer on M3GAN, but said she has been much more hands on with 2.0. She said that their conversations about this movie started very broadly with discussions about what makes a horror sequel successful. She said: “The answer is, it’s really hard because the fan service thing is so tempting. It’s so tempting to deliver on whatever aspect of it was the stickiest the first time around and just pummel it into the ground the second time.”

In the case of M3GAN, that means a campy premise, snarky dialogue and viral TikTok dances, and those elements will definitely be a part of 2.0. Johnstone said: “It was really important that the sequel is a response to what people really loved about the first movie, but also this evolving conversation and fear that we’re having about how A.I. is changing us and changing our children and changing society. In a way, M3GAN is a personification of all of those fears.”

M3GAN became an instant pop culture sensation when it premiered in January of 2023, and plans for the future have now expanded. In addition to his sequel, a spinoff titled SOULM8TE is also in post-production. It was written and directed by Kate Dolan, and stars Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl and Claudia Doumit. It’s an erotic thriller about a man who who acquires an android to help him cope with the loss of his wife.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27, 2025. SOULM8TE is scheduled to follow on January 2, 2026. Right now, you can stream M3GAN via Starz, or rent or purchase it on PVOD stores.