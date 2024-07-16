M3GAN 2.0: Filming on Sequel Officially Begins and New Cast Announced

M3GAN 2.0 – the sequel to 2022 breakout hit horror/comedy – is officially filming. The M3GAN sequel has already had to move back to a new release date of June 27, 2025, and it looks like the production is on track to meet that deadline. M3GAN stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to return for the sequel, with Jenna Davis once again providing the voice of M3GAN. Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Aristotle Athari (SNL), and Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows) have all joined the cast. M3GAN 2.0 will be written by Akela Cooper and directed by Gerard Johnstone, with Jason Blum, James Wan, and Williams attached as producers.

The original M3GAN followed the story of brilliant toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), whose sudden family tragedy leaves her as caretaker to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Taking on her professional and domestic problems all at once, Gemma pairs her new cutting-edge AI robot doll M3GAN with Cady, to give her niece the attention and care she cannot. However, M3GAN’s programming directives to protect Cady go sideways, turning the robot into a killer. Gemma and Cady ultimately had to face M3GAN in a final showdown, and seemingly destroyed the AI entity – however, a final scene of the film set up a sequel in which M3GAN jumped from her robot body into the larger network of systems within Gemma’s smart home.

The plot of M3GAN 2.0 has been kept under wraps, but it’s not hard to see the path of escalation the first film set up. M3GAN operating across entire networks and systems could result in everything from a Saw-style house of smart home traps to an entire legion of M3GAN dolls being set loose. Given the winking nature of the first M3GAN (which didn’t take itself too seriously), no concept is too absurd for the sequel.

There’s also been an expansive push to create an entire M3GAN Universe: a spinoff film called SOULM8TE is already in production, which will follow a man who “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.” James Wan has already described it as a “thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe.”

Meanwhile, Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum has hinted that M3GAN could cross over with other horror movies, like this year’s Imaginary.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released on June 27, 2025.