M3GAN Getting Spinoff SOULM8TE

M3GAN was one of the biggest horror hits of last year, and a sequel is already in the works. M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to hit theaters next May with some of the original cast already set to return. Turns out, M3GAN 2.0 isn't the only movie from the M3GANverse to look forward to. A new spinoff is now scheduled to be released by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse in 2026. According to Deadline, the movie will be titled SOULM8TE and is being teased as a "1990s erotic thriller." The film is currently set to hit theaters on Friday, January 2, 2026, which means previews will start on New Year's Day.

According to the report, Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is set to helm the film. The director rewrote an original draft by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines) from a story by Atomic Monster's James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Jordan. You can read a description of the film here: "In SOULM8TE, a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate."

"Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness," Dolan shared when the project was announced. "Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths."

"SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We're excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view," Wan added.

Wan is producing the film with Jason Blum. Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster will executive produce with Bisu. Meanwhile, Alayna Glasthal is the executive leading the film for Atomic Monster.

What Is M3GAN About?

(Photo: M3GAN (2023) - Universal Pictures)

The first M3GAN is described as follows: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

Stay tuned for more updates about M3GAN 2.0 and SOULM8TE.