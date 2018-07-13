‘Friday the 13th’ Bloody Jason Voorhees Exclusive Figure Glows In the Dark

Nary a Friday the 13th goes by without a new Jason Voorhees collectible, so if you’re into old school horror, it’s actually a pretty lucky day. This year fans can reserve a pretty fantastic Jason Voorhees figure based on Friday the 13th Part 3 courtesy of Mezco Toyz.

Mezco has partnered with Entertainment Earth to deliver this 6-inch exclusive figure, complete with 10 points of articulation, signature bloody axe and machete, and a glow-in-the-dark hockey mask that can be removed to reveal a scarred face sculpt. An alternate left hand is also included for posing. You can pre-order the figure right here for $29.99 with shipping slated for October. Grab one while you can because there’s no telling how many will be produced. The official description reads:

“Mezco and Entertainment Earth present the Friday the 13th Bloody Jason Voorhees Glow-in-the-Dark Mask Stylized 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! With 10 points of articulation, his signature bloody ax and machete, and a glow-in-the-dark hockey mask, there’s no escape for the unhappy camper! Splattered in blood, Jason’s trademark mask is removable to reveal a disfigured and scarred face sculpt based on Friday the 13th Part 3. Also included is an alternate left hand to help recreate iconic poses. Standing approximately 6-inches tall, the Friday the 13th Bloody Jason Voorhees Glow-in-the-Dark Mask Stylized Action Figure comes packaged in a die-cut window box that’s perfect for display in your collection or campsite!“

On a related note, Mezco Toyz also recently unveiled a Friday the 13th Part VII Jason Voorhees Jack-in-the-Box that is definitely not recommended for children. I mean, just look at it. The official description reads:

“A pop culture infused twist on one of the most beloved, classic toys – the jack-in-the-box. The Friday the 13th Part VII Jason Voorhees Burst a Box Jack-in-the-Box features Jason Voorhees – the infamous Crystal Lake killer. Measuring about 14-inches tall when popped, the Burst-A-Box is a finely detailed tin music box that encases a detailed sculpt and clothed spring character. Designed after his appearance in the film Friday the 13th Part VII , Jason features a cracked hockey mask, exposing the rotting monster underneath. The Friday the 13th Part VII Jason Voorhees Burst a Box Jack-in-the-Box comes packaged popped-out of his tin and perfect for display in a collector-friendly window box.”

The Friday the 13th Part VII Jason Voorhees Burst a Box Jack-in-the-Box is available to pre-order here for $42.99 with shipping slated for November.

