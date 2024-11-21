Freaky Fan-Favorite Horror Series Gets Renewed for Season 4

From had something of a rough road during its existence. While the show is a fan favorite, anchored by Oz and Lost star Harold Perrineau, there have been some doubts about the show getting a fourth season. From is exactly the kind of show that would have been a hit in the days of network supremacy. The show centers on a town no one can leave that is plagued by attacks from mysterious creatures that live in the surrounding forest. The MGM+ show has captured the imaginations of millions, but the streaming era can be quite fickle even to shows of this nature. However, fans have gotten good news, as MGM+ has renewed From for a fourth season.

From is currently on its third season. No one really knew if the show was going to be renewed, and fans took to the Internet to ask MGM+ to keep the show alive. There were some doubts as to whether this would happen, but the streamer finally gave fans the news they were waiting for. In a statement, MGM+ revealed From would return for a fourth season.

“FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

Showrunner Jeff Pinkner also made a statement about the renewal, saying, “We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our FROMily. By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

Griffin said, “With the culmination of Season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Director/Executive Producer Jack Bender chimed in, adding, “Congratulations and gratitude to Michael Wright and MGM+ for the incredible support, and to our brilliant family of actors and our gifted team in Nova Scotia. We’re looking forward to telling more of the tale.”

FROM‘s third season had been full of twists and turns, taking viewers further into the twisting maze of its narrative. This renewal is going to make a lot of viewers happy, and allows MGM+ to keep its most viewed and acclaimed series. Its fate was just as in doubt as that of the characters, but now everyone will get a chance to see what happens next.