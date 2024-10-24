New From Clip Dives Into the Mystery of the Bottle Tree (Exclusive)

Fans have had a lot of questions about what’s really going on in MGM+’s From ever since its first episode, and it’s something the on-screen characters can relate to, as they seem just as bewildered by what’s happening to them as audiences are. One major question audiences have had is about the bottle tree, which seemingly serves as a location that can transport people to other places without much rhyme or reason, but in a new clip from this week’s episode, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and Jade (David Alpay) aim to explain how such impressive events could be happening with such regularity. You can check out the new clip from this week’s From above before it premieres on Sunday, October 27th on MGM+.

Episode 6 of the series is described, “Fatima and Ellis make a big decision about her pregnancy while Boyd fears for the future of his family. Tensions rise in the Matthews house. Randall opens up to Marielle about his fears.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.

Not only are fans and the characters in the series themselves perplexed by the situation, but so is the cast, with Perrineau previously expressing how he both avoids speculation about fans about the series’ future and also hasn’t learned it himself.

“I won’t know what’s happening. If they did guess it, I won’t even know. I don’t know, I don’t wanna know,” Perrineau shared with ComicBook earlier this year of how little he knows about the series’ trajectory. “That being said, I don’t follow too many of the fan theories. I try to be as open to whatever’s happening as I can, you know what I’m saying? I try to find a way to make sure Boyd just responds the way Boyd might respond, without any other noise. My head can get noisy.”

A new episode of From premieres on MGM+ on Sunday, October 27th.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!