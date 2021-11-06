Another month is here and the streaming services have all lost and gained new titles, and almost every movie in a major horror franchise is back at its parent company’s streamer as Paramount+ has nabbed most of the Friday the 13th films. As of this writing, Friday the 13th Parts 2, 3, 4: The Final Chapter, 5: A New Beginning, 6: Jason Lives, 7: The New Blood, and 8: Jason Takes Manhattan, are all available to stream on Paramount+, which previously only had Part 3 available for the entire month of October. These sequels to the slasher franchise are all owned by Paramount Pictures so this marks a homecoming for them.

What about the rest of the movies though? As of this writing, 1980’s Friday the 13th that kickstarted everything can only be seen on PlutoTV and Tubi, but luckily for those unwilling to subscribe to another service, these are free (with ads). Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and Jason X (parts 9 and 10, which were released by different distributors) are not currently available to stream anywhere; while the 2003 match-up movie, Freddy vs Jason, is available on HBO Max. The 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th, and thus far the final entry in the series, is available on Netflix, HBO Max, and AMC+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A handful of the movies in the series are available on other streaming services a well though. Friday the 13th Part 3 and Part 4 are both available on Hulu, while Friday the 13th: Part 2, 5, and 6 are available on Prime Video. Several of the titles are also available on Pluto TV and Tubi like the original film, but the only place you’re going to find a majority of the franchise all at once is Paramount+. You can subscribe to it by clicking here.

It’s been twelve years since the last film in the Friday the 13th franchise, enough for the Halloween series to officially pass it in terms of total films released (twelve total); not to mention that Halloween will also beat the Friday the 13th franchise to its 13th entry in the series with 2022’s already announced .

In the years since Friday the 13th has failed to get a new movie off the ground it has also been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle over the rights to the franchise, one that has only been extended by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result it’s unclear when another movie in the series will be made, but like other slashers Halloween, Scream, and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (which will all release new movies next year), life will find a way.