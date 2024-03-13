Ghost Adventures: House Calls New Season Gets Teaser

An all-new season of otherworldly investigations is about to kick off in Ghost Adventures: House Calls, with Discovery releasing a brief teaser of what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes. While previous investigations in the proper Ghost Adventures series has seen the team of investigators aiming to uncover supernatural activity in iconic and massive locales, House Calls focuses on more intimate settings, with each investigation hoping to get to the bottom of what could potentially be tormenting families across the country. You can check out a brief teaser for the new episodes below before Ghost Adventures: House Calls premieres on Discovery on April 3rd.

Per press release, "Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley spring into action to help families desperate for answers to supernatural activity invading their home when an all-new season of Ghost Adventures: House Calls returns Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. For the distraught homeowners this season, Bagans and the team are their last hope in putting a halt to the overwhelming ghostly activity upending their lives.

"In each episode, Bagans closely examines each family's haunted account and reviews any evidence they have captured in their home before dispatching Goodwin, Tolley, and Wasley on a personal house call to investigate. Once on the property, the team conducts eyewitness interviews and a thorough dusk-to-dawn 'lockdown' to get to the bottom of each paranormal emergency. Overseeing the crew from headquarters, Bagans provides unique insight and direction from his vantage point. After reviewing all evidence, he then shares the team's findings with the homeowners, offering much-needed advice and resolution to help restore peace to their lives.

"In the season premiere 'Fear in Fort Gaines,' Bagans and the team respond to a historic house in Fort Gaines, Georgia, that doubles as a haunted attraction. The owner's excitement of purchasing the ghost-inhabited house of his dreams turns into a nightmare when something nefarious attacks his mother, the building's only overnight resident."

The rest of the season is described:

"Shasta Lake Emergency" – Premieres Wednesday, April 10th at 10 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans sends the team to investigate a California family of first responders tormented by poltergeist activity. As Jay Wasley becomes violently ill, the guys fear human ashes in the home and a loved one's brush with devil worshipping opened a gateway for dark entities.



"Mansfield Meltdown" – Premieres Wednesday, April 18th at 10 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans and the team answer an urgent call from a Texas couple who feel manipulated by a controlling entity. Facing escalating poltergeist activity, the guys are shocked to discover a voodoo curse could be fueling the dark energy that has invaded the home.



"Horror in Marion" – Premieres Wednesday, April 25th at 10 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans dispatches the team to Indiana where a family believes their home is under siege from a demonic entity. With the mother's health in jeopardy from the disturbing activity, the guys race to find answers.



"Auburn Attachment" – Premieres Wednesday, May 1st at 10 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans sends the team to Washington where a family is concerned about a possible demonic energy in their home. A shocking, heart-racing experience leads the guys to suspect dark forces influenced the daughter to dabble in Satanism and allow evil to enter her life.



"Terrorized in Tennessee" – Premieres Wednesday, May 8th at 10 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans dispatches the team to Cordova, Tennessee, to help a family escape a paranormal mystery. The call takes an abrupt turn when the home's dark and tragic past comes alive during an overnight investigation. The guys are determined to bring peace to both the living and the dead.



Ghost Adventures: House Calls returns to Discovery on April 3rd.

Will you be checking out the new episodes? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!