Ghost Hunters Season 2 Gets First Trailer, Promises “Indisputable” Proof of Life After Death

The nature of any paranormal investigation series means that, no matter how compelling footage of a supernatural event might be, a viewer could doubt they’re really seeing otherworldly phenomenon, but the upcoming new season of Ghost Hunters on A&E claims it will bring with it “indisputable” proof of life after death. The series is hosted by Grant Wilson, who has been a figure of paranormal investigation TV series for more than decade, which lends credence to the footage, and with researchers seeking to confirm what happens after death since the dawn of time, the series’ return brings with it a bold claim. Ghost Hunters returns on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “Ghost Hunters returns with indisputable evidence of life after death. In Season Two, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain. The team seeks out forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown. Despite mysterious and unnerving warnings from locals, the Ghost Hunters face their fears and stay on mission: to help people confront terrifying paranormal encounters that have shaken them to their core. In doing so, they capture their most compelling, persuasive evidence in over a decade.”

The original series debuted back in 2004 on SYFY and quickly set the standard for what fans could expect from paranormal investigation series. As the show became more popular, they were given access to locations with heavier activity, resulting in more compelling evidence, which continued to heighten its popularity. As countless imitators aim to replicate the series’ success, Wilson previously detailed that what sets this series apart from its peers is how it prioritizes helping people over frightening audiences.

“While there is a lot of paranormal television, everyone’s doing their own little niche,” Wilson previously shared with ComicBook.com. “And honestly, I feel like it makes it easy for us because we’re bringing the heart back to it. We’re bringing a lot of focus on helping people and the humanity of what we’re doing. And I think that’s what people are thirsty for. You can only do jump scares and creaky places for so long before people burn out, or they start to go too far into it and say everything’s a demon now because they’re trying to step it up a level and you can only do that so much when it comes to paranormal activity. But when it comes to helping people, it’s always a unique story. It’s always a unique situation and you never get tired of helping people.”

He added, “So when you make your goal the truth, you won’t ever burn out. But if you make it finding a ghost, yeah, you’re eventually going to burn out, because if you don’t find it now, you’re going to start to lie to yourself because your desire to experience it is so strong.”

Ghost Hunters returns to A&E on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

