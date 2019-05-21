Dan Aykroyd Teases a Ghostbusters Prequel He Wrote Could Be Moving Forward

The Ghostbusters franchise is continuing to move forward in some unexpected ways, with an upcoming sequel film set to hit theaters next year. But according to one of the franchise’s original stars, Dan Aykroyd, a blast from the past could be in the cards as well.

In a recent interview 660 City News, Aykroyd was asked about the upcoming Jason Reitman-directed sequel, which is expected to be a continuation of the original few films. In the process, Aykroyd also revealed that he’s written a prequel series about the first meetings of the original crew, which could become more of a reality with Reitman’s help.

“I’ve written Ghostbusters High, where they meet in New Jersey in 1969 and we’re looking to do that as probably a glorified feature or pilot within the next maybe five years…. And it would lead to a television project and I thought of [Jason Reitman] immediately for that.” Aykroyd revealed. “It’s on his desk but that’s years away from the current project. But it’s a neat idea for a prequel. Imagine casting the three characters as teenagers!”

As Aykroyd reassured, the potential prequel wouldn’t be hitting the screen anytime soon, but it’s one of several potential Ghostbusters projects that are in the cards.

“Way, way down, though we have other stuff after the Jason Reitman-helmed movie.” Aykroyd added. “We have at least one or two other concepts for the Ghostbusters and then we’ll look at doing the prequel, which will be a perfect button on all we’ve done up to that point.”

Reitman’s film, which was given a surprise announcement earlier this year, was initially met with a bit of scrutiny, as many had worried that it would be trying to overshadow 2016’s female-led Ghostbusters movie. As Reitman has later reassured, that isn’t going to be the case.

“I’m for anybody who’s making movies.” Melissa McCarthy, who starred in the 2016 film, said in a recent interview. “I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, ‘I want to see that,’ I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.’ I think there’s a million stories to be told. He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”

The new Ghostbusters film’s cast will include Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace.

Ghostbusters is slated to hit theaters on July 10th, 2020.