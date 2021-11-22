Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 Popcorn Container Being Sold Online by AMC Theatres

Now that movie theaters are back in business following pandemic closures, not only are fans excited to check out highly anticipated new movies back on the big screen, they’re also excited by the return of collectibles only available in theaters, though AMC Theatres made the unexpected announcement about selling their Ghostbusters: Afterlife offerings on their website. Normally reserved just for in-person screenings, the chain took to Twitter to confirm their Ecto-1 popcorn containers would be made available through their webstore, with the first orders including Ecto-1 containers sporting the signature of original star Dan Aykroyd. You can head to the official AMC Theatres webstore to secure your own Ecto-1 container today.

“Missed out on the Ecto-1 in theatres? It’s back from the dead, and available exclusively in our online store. The First 80 Ecto-1’s ordered on the site will be signed by Dan Aykroyd! Catch yours today, before they’re gone!” AMC Theatres tweeted today.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Given that collectibles such as these are often what serve as incentives to bring audiences into specific chains, it comes as a surprise that they were made available online, as well as the fact that the film has such a strong opening weekend at the box office. Understandably, were the film to have been a disappointment, an exhibitor might attempt to unload collectibles by any means necessary, but with an opening weekend of $44 million, the new sequel was undoubtedly a hit with audiences.

Back in 2016, a Ghostbusters reboot attempted to revive interest in the franchise, and while it earned positive reactions from critics and audiences, its exorbitant production budget made its profit margin quite slim, preventing that film from earning any follow-ups. Director of Afterlife Jason Reitman, however, has already confirmed he has ideas in mind for a follow-up, and while such an effort hasn’t yet been confirmed, initial reception to this latest installment looks to be more promising for the franchise’s future.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now.

