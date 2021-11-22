Ghostbusters Afterlife Stars Think Bill Murray Will Beat Paul Rudd for Sexiest Man Alive Next Year

Earlier this month, Ant-Man and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd turned his easy everyman charm into the title of “Sexiest Man Alive,” according to People magazine. The annual honor carries with it a cute caption for Rudd, calling him a #CrushForLife and “a marvel of a man,” the latter of which could have applied to Chris Evans, too, who was rumored to be the winner, just days before Rudd formally got the title. His fans, his Marvel co-stars, and pretty much everyone else seems to have chimed in with jokes and well-wishes…but the original cast of Ghostbusters are pretty sure Bill Murray was robbed, and next year he’ll get to take the title.

This is something they joked about a little bit during their appearance on The Tonight Show recently. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, they doubled down, joking that the Groundhog Day star had “barely missed” taking home the title.

Ernie Hudson says Bill Murray “barely missed” the title of #SexiestManAlive after Paul Rudd. 👻 #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/2G36oR0Diw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 16, 2021

Rudd is just the latest Marvel Studios star to be given the title. In addition to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan last year, Heimdall himself Idris Elba back in 2018, even Thor the God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth in 2014, and the voice of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Bradley Cooper in 2011. Several other superheroes have graced the cover and been given the title with Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson winning in 2016, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds winning in 2010, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman in 2008, and two different Batmen having won with Ben Affleck taking the title in 2002 and George Clooney winning in both 1997 and 2006.

Rudd’s next Marvel appearance will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in post-production and is set to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023. In the meantime, Rudd appears in the aforementioned Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door which, despite its name, has nothing to do with Ant-Man’s shrinking powers but instead is about a psychiatrist. We promise.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.