New ‘Ghostbusters’ Blu-ray Steelbook Delivering Fans Rare Deleted Scenes

For more than 30 years, Ghostbusters has built a massive following, with many viewers considering it a defining comedy of the ’80s. Following its theatrical release, fans would often watch it when it was broadcast on TV and likely purchased VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray versions of the film to enjoy repeat viewings. Despite the number of releases it has already earned, a new 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release of both the original and its 1989 sequel looks to be the most comprehensive release yet, as it will come with a number of special features, including various rarely and newly unearthed scenes. The Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 11th.

The special features on the new set, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, are as follows:

Ghostbusters

Six Rare & Newly Unearthed Deleted Scenes, including the long-requested Fort Detmerring scenes!

Raw takes for the Central Park bums sequence

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd pitching an early reel of footage to theatrical exhibitors.

Full Ghostbusters TV Commercial from the film

Ghostbusters TV Commercial Outtakes

“A Moment With the Stars” – original press kit featurette

Original Domestic Teaser Trailer

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

Fan Commentary featuring Troy Benjamin and Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast), and Sean Bishop (Ghostbusters prop replica expert), moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich

Ghostbusters II

Commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK

Rare Unfinished Teaser Trailer – featuring the full commercial from the film!

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

Earlier this year, a surprise announcement was made that Jason Reitman, son of director Ivan Reitman, would be delivering audiences a third film set within the universe of the original two films.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared in a statement when the project was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The new Ghostbusters Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 11th. The new Ghostbusters film is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2020.

