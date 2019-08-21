Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Movie in the Works

An adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is moving forward, with Chris Romero, former wife of the late Night of the Living Dead director George Romero, serving as a producer alongside IT producers Roy Lee and Jon Berg. George had previously been attempting to bring the project to life in the 2000s, though those plans never came to fruition. George and King had previously collaborated on 1982’s Creepshow and 1993’s The Dark Half. No other details regarding the project have been confirmed, including its potential writer, director, or release date. Ryan Silbert and Andrew Childs will also serve as producers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George’s company is involved,” King shared in a statement. “Chris (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen.”

King’s website describes the novel, “Nine-year-old Trisha McFarland strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. Nature isn’t her only adversary, though – something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods.”

George Romero was a prolific figure in the horror genre, as he was working on projects right up until his passing in 2017. Last fall, Romero’s wife Suzanne Desrocher-Romero confirmed to ComicBook.com that he left behind dozens of unproduced scripts, which she hopes will move forward at some point.

“George was a prolific writer,” Desrocher-Romero admitted. “He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he’s written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I’m gonna make sure that he does. It’s my mission.”

Desrocher-Romero even confirmed that there was an entire film from 1973 that has been largely unseen.

“We have a film that he shot in 1973 that most people haven’t seen. A handful of people have seen this film,” Desrocher admitted. “We’re gonna restore it, and we’re gonna show it to Romero cinephiles. It’s a scary movie, but it’s not a horror movie, and it’s about ageism. Anyway, he has a cameo in it, and it’ll be fun. And we’ll show the movie, or get it distributed. It’ll be a project that the foundation’s gonna do. I think it’s the first project we’re gonna do actually.”

She added, “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to see it.’ And I go, ‘It’s not a zombie movie now, remember.’ And what’s also terrific is that you see his footprint. You see how he shoots and the story. It’s a unique find. I’m so happy I have it.”

