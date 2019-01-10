‘Glass’: David Dunn Battles the Beast in New Clip

The upcoming Glass will pit the villainous Beast from Split against Unbreakable‘s David Dunn for an epic conflict, the likes of which are teased in a new clip from the film. Check out the clip above and see Glass when it hits theaters on January 18th.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

In Split, McAvoy’s Kevin Crumb displayed a number of personalities, the most terrifying of which was the Beast, who debuted in the film’s climax. The Beast possessed superhuman strength, though the persona’s minimal screen time allowed movie magic to make the character appear as a more formidable foe. McAvoy revealed to Entertainment Weekly that, in order to adequately convey the persona’s horrifying presence, it required embracing a new physique.

“I realized that if [director] M. Night Shyamalan‘s world is suggesting that the Marvel world, and the DC worlds, and all the comic book worlds, they grew up out of something that is possibly true, then the aesthetic of those worlds should maybe come from something that is possibly true as well,” McAvoy detailed. “So, I thought, If I’m going to run about with my shirt off for half the movie I’ve kind of got to buy into the comic book superhero aesthetic a little bit, you know. Which I didn’t necessarily have to do massively for the first movie, because, really, I only had my shirt off for two minutes at the end. I was in good shape, and I made sure I was toned and all that stuff, but I thought I’d better actually get bigger this time.”

He added, “So, yeah, I trained for about five months, and ate a ton of food and this guy Magnus Lygdback, got me into the biggest and muscliest shape I’ve ever been in. There are guys out there that are much bigger and musclier, but for me, I did real good.”

Fans can see McAvoy’s physique on full display when Glass lands in theaters on January 18th.

