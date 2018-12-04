‘Goosebumps 2’ Gets Title Tweak With Home Video Release

Ahead of its release, the Goosebumps sequel was announced as having multiple different titles before it landed in theaters as “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.” With the film coming to Digital HD on December 25th and Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019, the film is getting another title tweak, opting for the simplified “Goosebumps 2.”

Per press release, “You’re in for a fun scare when Sony Pictures Home Entertainment unleashes Goosebumps 2 debuting on Digital and available via the Movies Anywhere App on December 25th and coming to Blu-ray and DVD January 15, 2019. Slappy the devious ventriloquist dummy returns to run amuck, in this second installment of the family-friendly franchise based on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series. Standing in Slappy’s way is a terrifyingly talented cast including Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Caleel Harris (Castle Rock), and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), with Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians).

“The Goosebumps 2 Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital bonus features include a gag reel full of hilarious hijinks, three all-new deleted scenes, and five featurettes. Between the chills, thrills, and goosebumps, watch the cast get a case of the giggles in the ‘Gag Reel.’ Dive deep in Thrills & Chills- The Making of Goosebumps 2 with Madison Iseman, along with behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the cast and crew. Meet the Monsters gives fans a sneak peek of how the scary creatures were brought to life. In Slappy’s Audition, watch what happens when Slappy auditions for the role he was born to play. In Science with Slappy, enter the Slapatory where Madison, Jeremy, and Caleel join Slappy for some electrifying experiments! And get ready to sing along with three hilarious ‘Slappy-oke’ songs. Who knew dummies could sing?”

The original 2015 film starred Jack Black as author R.L. Stine who came under attack by some of his most famous monsters featured in the pages of his novels.

First details of the sequel implied that the new installment would follow a similar structure, though would utilize different characters than we saw in the first film. The rumored original title of the film was “Goosebumps: HorrorLand,” named after an amusement park in the book series which featured a variety of horrifying experiences.

Additionally, early reports claimed that the sequel would take on an anthology format, possibly making the HorrorLand structure more conducive to standalone vignettes. Once the “HorrorLand” title was debunked, the next rumored title was “Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge,” which even Stine himself confirmed on Twitter.

The tweak to the title is likely to avoid any confusion and remind viewers that this is another entry in the family-friendly horror franchise.

Goosebumps 2 lands on Digital HD on December 25th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

