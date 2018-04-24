‘Goosebumps 2’ Gets a New Title

The sequel to Goosebumps is currently in the middle of production — and it looks like the film has gotten a new title.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Sony‘s presentation at CinemaCon 2018, where they revealed new information about the upcoming horror-comedy film. Among them was the film’s new title, which is Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.

This new title gives the film a slightly more traditional moniker than the previous working title, which was Goosebumps: Slappy Halloween. And while plot details about Haunted Halloween currently remain a mystery, rumors suggest that it will follow the storyline of the Goosebumps book Slappy’s Revenge.

What we do now is that the cast has gone through a complete and total overhaul, utilizing new characters and actors that weren’t in the first film. The first wave of casting announcements came last month when Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea), and Caleel Harris (Castle Rock) were added as the children of the film. They were later joined by Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911, The Goldbergs), Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), and Chris Parnell (30 Rock, Archer).

Sony will look to compound on the success found with the first Goosebumps film, which made more than $150 million worldwide. The Goosebumps book series has sold over 350 million copies around the globe.

What do you think of this title for the Goosebumps sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween is set to land in theaters on October 12th.