‘Grudge’ Reboot to Open Two Months Earlier

The upcoming reboot of The Grudge suffered a handful of legal delays while in production, though the studio is seemingly confident enough to move its release date forward. Rather than landing in theaters in August, Grudge is expected to debut on June 21, 2019.

Producer of the original film, Taka lchise, claimed during the film’s production that he was being denied a producer credit on this new incarnation as well as being denied financial compensation. These issues were seemingly resolved, allowing the film to complete production.

The film upon which this remake is based, Ju-on: The Grudge, was written and directed by Takashi Shimazu. The 2002 film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

The upcoming film stars John Cho, Lin Shaye, Demian Bichir, and Andrea Riseborough. The film will be directed by Nicolas Pesce, who last directed the festival hit The Eyes of My Mother.

When a studio isn’t feeling confident about a project, it will typically delay the film’s release, potentially to allow for reshoots or other various tweaks to make a more competent final product. Earlier this year, Slender Man earned multiple release date changes, ultimately opening to disappointing financial and critical reception.

If the film earning an earlier release date isn’t indicative enough of the quality of the finished product, star Shaye made a bold claim about the reboot’s accomplishments.

“Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe,” Shaye shared with ComicBook.com. “And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.”

When it comes to describing how this new entry in the franchise is different from its predecessors, as well as all of Shaye’s other movies, the actress noted that it all comes down to director Pesce.

“What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he’s a real visionary,” Shaye admitted. “I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, ‘I don’t usually let actors do what they want.’ He said, ‘But in your case, there were no rules.’ I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it.”

Check out the new Grudge when it lands in theaters on June 21, 2019.

