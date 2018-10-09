‘Insidious’ Star Claims New ‘Grudge’ is the Scariest Film She’s Ever Made “Bar None”

Dating all the way back to the original A Nightmare on Elm Street, actress Lin Shaye has starred in countless iconic horror films, leading her to become this year’s Screamfest ambassador. Shaye stars in the upcoming reboot of The Grudge and promises that, of her many horrifying films, none of them will compare to this new reimagining.

“Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe,” Shaye shared with ComicBook.com. “And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.”

The film upon which this remake is based, Ju-on: The Grudge, was written and directed by Takashi Shimazu. The 2002 film told the story of a man who murders his family when he discovers that his wife has fallen in love with another man. The spirits of the household are so powerful, they return from the grave to kill the man responsible for the horrific crimes. Birthing a curse that extended well past familial connections, the spirits would go on to kill anyone who inhabited the house.

The first remake of the film earned two sequels, while the original Ju-on earned 12 follow-ups. When it comes to describing how this new incarnation is different, Shaye noted that it all comes down to director Nicolas Pesce.

“What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he’s a real visionary,” Shaye admitted. “I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, ‘I don’t usually let actors do what they want.’ He said, ‘But in your case, there were no rules.’ I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it.”

The film also stars John Cho, Demian Bichir, and Andrea Riseborough.

The Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi serves as producer on the new film.

“We are so excited about this new adaptation,” Raimi previously shared in a statement. “We went back to the original source material to deliver a relentless supernatural thrill ride that explores the horrors of American suburbia”

Grudge is slated to hit theaters on August 16, 2019.

Screamfest, America’s largest, female-run and longest running horror film festival in its 18th year, will be taking place from October 9th – 18th at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

