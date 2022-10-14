Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise

Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.

Courtney was the main actor behind the Myers mask for Green's entire trilogy, taking over for original Shape Nick Castle. While speaking to ScreenRant, Courtney revealed that he is officially done with the franchise and the character, having decided to step away alongside Curtis and Green.

"You know, David, and Jamie and I have talked about this, we're done. We're done," Courtney said. "I think, for me, to put this character down, Jamie and I were talking on the set towards the end, knowing that this was the end for us. We kind of compared it to the Super Bowl, I'm 65 years old, she's a year or two younger, but we're not spring chickens, we're both vital, and vibrant, and athletic and youthful, but we're moving in places in our career. I feel like this was a Super Bowl win, I feel like 2018 and Kills were playoffs, and I feel like Halloween Ends was the Super Bowl, and we frickin' won dude. So best to win with a big ring on our hand and walk off into the sunset."

Will There Be Another Halloween?

Of course there is going to be another Halloween movie. These horror franchises don't die, and the recent reboot of the property proved just how successful Halloween can still be.

What shape the next iteration of the franchise takes, however, is anybody's guess. Curtis' Laurie Strode won't be coming back. Neither will her Michael Myers. The next version of Halloween will need to introduce new characters and a new killer, or simply start over with another version of Laurie and Michael.

