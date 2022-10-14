Halloween Ends is now streaming on Peacock. 

David Gordan Green's Halloween trilogy began with Halloween in 2018 and continued with Halloween Kills last year, and now it's finally time for Halloween Ends. Unfortunately, the new movie hasn't been met with the most positive reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 and called it "confounding and convoluted." The movie will be hitting theatres tonight, but you can also watch it in the comfort of your own home. In fact, Halloween Ends is already available to watch on Peacock.

"There is no separation. I wouldn't have anything in my life without Laurie Strode. Nothing," franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis recently said. "I wouldn't have a career. I would not have a family... Everything good in my life came from that s---ty little office on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, that was about the size of where these two chairs are, when John Carpenter and Debra Hill cast me in the part of Laurie Strode."

She continued, "I didn't know it then, I know it now. You know one of these days, hopefully not tomorrow, but you know, I'm 64, do the math, it's not in my favor, sooner than later, it's going to say three words: 'Halloween actress dies.' My point is, it is the permanent ink of my life."

When Did Jamie Lee Curtis First Play Laurie Strode in Halloween?

"Well, I'm 62 years old, and I played Laurie Strode the first time when I was 19," Curtis explained to ComicBook.com before the release of Halloween Kills last year. "And I never thought we would do another one. And every step of the way I haven't thought we would do another one. So for me to say goodbye is not something I would ever do. I will say goodbye when I'm dead. I am a freelance actor, which means I am quote 'unemployed.' So the truth is, I have other things I'm doing, but I will never say goodbye."

She continued, "It will be hard to imagine a circumstance that happened the organic way that this one did from an email from this one to this one on September 7th, 2016 at 8:37 PM, Los Angeles time, saying, 'Moonshot 'Halloween' question mark, full creative control, Carpenter doing the score. Is this a sandbox you would play in?' And five years and a month later, and many hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues. Millions of fans around the world are now reinventing, I mean, reassociating with Laurie and Michael. And so to say goodbye? No. Can I imagine another magical scenario? No. But I never thought I'd be here. The last thing in the world I thought I would have done again is another Halloween movie, the last thing. If Jake Gyllenhaal hadn't called me and said, 'Hey, my friend David would like to talk to you about a Halloween movie.' I was like, 'Okay, Jake.' And then David called me, but that was after the original email between them. That was way after."

Halloween Ends is now streaming on Peacock.