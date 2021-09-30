Halloween Ends Producer Addresses Whether Production Delays Have Impacted Upcoming Sequel Story

The trilogy of the David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films was initially slated to conclude with Halloween Ends this coming October, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends delayed by a year. Despite production on the conclusion of the trilogy being pushed back a year, producer on the film Rayn Freimann confirms that the final chapter in this series hasn’t undergone many changes or updates, noting that if the filmmakers end up spending too much time trying to fine-tune an experience, it might come with detrimental changes. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th and Halloween Ends currently has an October 14, 2022 release date.

“It’s pretty much on track with where it was,” Freimann confirmed with ComicBook.com. “David and [co-writer] Danny [McBride] went off and just wrapped Righteous Gemstones Season 2 yesterday. They’ve spent the last 6-7 months doing that. David’s got his … He’s such a creative force, that now he’s doing The Exorcist and he’s got a Hellraiser TV series. The floodgates of horror are open to him, so I think he also has his convictions and I think that he knows the general direction he’s sailing the ship.”

He continued, “So, are we going to avoid little things here and there? Yes. Has it given us time to reflect on things? Yes. And, in some ways, it might be good, and hopefully not … Because I know sometimes when I sit with things for too long, you can juggle them to death, instead of just going with your gut. But to answer your question succinctly, it’s more or less the same thing we’ve had going along.”

This current trilogy features the return of original star Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her role of Laurie Strode, with these films serving as direct sequels to the original 1978 Halloween and ignoring the events of all other sequels. Given that these films are meant to be somewhat of a sendoff to Strode and knowing there are only so many ways Michael Myers could be brought back, Freimann also noted that films following Halloween Ends might deviate from Myers himself.

“I think there are other ways and other mediums in which to explore this franchise,” the producer pointed out. “I wouldn’t necessarily say … I mean, there’s always interest in exploring [Halloween III:] Season of the Witch again. Is it something we’d race to do? I don’t know. Our focus has been COVID delays, figuring out how to do Halloween Ends and shoot it, COVID protocols on that, all of those things, coming out of that. That’s been our focus … But I think it would be something, where we explore other outside areas of the Halloween universe.”

He added, “I think after this many films, too, we have to look other places, just to get a little more creative, right?”

