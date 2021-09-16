Halloween Kills Releases One-Month Countdown Tease

After being delayed a whole year due to the pandemic, Halloween Kills is finally being released next month, and it was just announced that the movie will also premiere on Peacock. The horror film had its long-awaited premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last week, and while the reactions from critics have been a mixed bag, Michael Myers fans are still eager to catch the movie. In honor of Halloween Kills being one month away from its release date, the official social media accounts for the movie are celebrating with a countdown.

“Michael Myers comes home in ONE MONTH. #HalloweenKills – In Theaters & Streaming Only on @peacockTV October 15,” the account wrote. You can watch their video in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michael Myers comes home in ONE MONTH. #HalloweenKills – In Theaters & Streaming Only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/qCVKaPPeUz — #HalloweenEnds (@halloweenmovie) September 15, 2021

Set on the same night as 2018’s Halloween, the new movie picks up where the David Gordon Green-directed slasher ended: with the Strode women leaving masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) to burn. In Halloween Kills, Laurie leads a vigilante mob to hunt down the unstoppable Shape and end his reign of terror once and for all.

“The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Jamie Lee Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.”

She continued, “So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. As of September 2021, Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 per month for ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here. The next installment to the franchise, Halloween Ends, is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 14th, 2022.