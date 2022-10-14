Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks the End of Laurie Strode

The original scream queen is entitled to one last good scare in Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis — who originated the role of the terrorized babysitter in John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween — makes her last stand as Laurie Strode, once again the "final girl" facing off with masked killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). She first reprised the role in 1981's Halloween II, not returning until Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in 1998. After sending off Laurie once before in 2002's Halloween Resurrection (since scrubbed from continuity), Curtis will say goodbye to the final girl — for the final time — in her final Halloween.

"I think we've said it all. I just can't imagine [saying], 'Guillermo del Toro, let's go [make another sequel]. I'm sure there are people who might, but I don't think so," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight of starring in a seventh Halloween movie."I probably also shouldn't [return]. It feels very complete to me."

In conversation with Scream actress Drew Barrymore at New York Comic Con, Curtis confirmed that the trilogy of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends would be the end of Laurie Strode after more than 40 years.

"You know, endings are a bitch," Curtis said, "but so is Laurie Strode."

Reflecting on the '78 original from Carpenter and Halloween co-creator Debra Hill, an emotional Curtis said that she and Laurie "have become woven together."

"There is no separation. I wouldn't have anything in my life without Laurie Strode. Nothing," she said. "I wouldn't have a career. I would not have a family... Everything good in my life came from that s---ty little office on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, that was about the size of where these two chairs are, when John Carpenter and Debra Hill cast me in the part of Laurie Strode."

She continued: "I didn't know it then, I know it now. You know one of these days, hopefully not tomorrow, but you know, I'm 64, do the math, it's not in my favor, sooner than later, it's going to say three words: 'Halloween actress dies.' My point is, it is the permanent ink of my life."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Halloween Ends is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14th.