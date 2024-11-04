Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Cryptic Tease About Battling Michael Myers Again

Back in 2022, Halloween Ends was billed as being the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, with that movie featuring a scene in which Michael’s body was tossed into a trash compactor. Despite the film seemingly being the swan song for Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie, with last week being Halloween, the actor addressed a potential return to the franchise, to which she concluded with “never say never.” She even took to social media to share the post teasing a return to the series, adding more fuel to the speculative fires. There are currently no confirmed plans regarding what’s next for the series, though Miramax did secure the TV rights to the series.

“I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, ‘aloha,’ and a thanks for all the years and memories,” Curtis detailed to Entertainment Weekly. “And yet, if I’ve learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never. Goodbye.”

After starring in the original 1978 Halloween, Curtis returned for 1981’s Halloween II, whose narrative picked up immediately where the debut movie left off. The next movie in the series, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, aimed to leave the Michael Myers mythology behind for good, but its disappointments with audiences and critics resulted in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of the Michael Myers. That sequel established that Laurie had died, but not before having daughter Jamie, who became Michael’s new target for the next three movies.

Curtis made her first major return to the franchise with 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which she agreed to because original filmmakers John Carpenter and Debra Hill were expected to be involved. Carpenter and Hill ended up not being involved, though the film helped boost interest in the series, with Curtis returning for 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, though just for Laurie to be killed off in the opening scene.

The series earned two installments in a rebooted universe from Rob Zombie before Curtis came back to the franchise, with 2018’s Halloween serving as a direct sequel to the first movie. To date, Curtis has appeared in seven out of the 13 entries in the saga. The actor isn’t the only one who can’t say for certain what the future might hold, as Carpenter shared last year that there are still ways to continue that story.

When discussing with ComicBook back in 2023 how last year’s Halloween Ends closed the chapter on Michael Myers and Laurie Strode definitively, Carpenter teased, “Don’t you believe it yet. There’s all sorts of ways of bringing Michael Myers back. There’s all sorts of ways of telling that particular story. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

