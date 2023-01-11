Universal Studios Opening Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas

One of the most anticipated events of each Halloween season is Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, with the only drawback being that the event only runs in the lead-up to October 31st. In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Universal Studios will be opening a horror-themed attraction in Las Vegas that will be available to fans all year. Details of the experience have yet to be unveiled, so it's entirely unclear what could be in store for fans, but given the impressive experiences the resorts have offered audiences, it will be sure to become a go-to destination.

Bloomberg detailed of the experience, "The company also announced plans for a year-round, horror-focused destination in Las Vegas. At 110,000 square feet, it will be the anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion of Area15, an entertainment district that opened in Las Vegas in 2020. The location, near the city's famous Strip and off of the 15 freeway, already includes themed restaurants and entertainment attractions such as Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, an immersive art experience."

They added, "Universal has long offered seasonal Halloween Horror Nights that attract young adults to its theme parks in the fall. The company's movie studio was home to films based on classic characters like Frankenstein and Dracula. More recently it has carved out a niche working with a new generation of horror-film producers and directors such as Jason Blum, Jordan Peele, and James Wan. Content from both historical and upcoming films will be featured in the Las Vegas property."

"Horror is not just for Halloween anymore at Universal," Mark Woodbury, chairman of the company's resorts unit, shared of the new venture.

For Halloween Horror Nights, the theme parks unveil a variety of houses that offer horror fans a frightening and immersive experience that takes them through a number of beloved horror properties. This past year, fans enjoyed unsettling experiences honoring Halloween, Freaky, The Black Phone, and iconic members of the Universal Monsters. There are also various entirely original houses that unveil fresh terrors on unwitting suspects, many of which rival the effectiveness of well-known brands.

With the event featuring not just haunted houses, but also Scare Zones and live performances, there are a number of exciting opportunities that this new attraction can explore. Stay tuned for updates on the new attraction.

