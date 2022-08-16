Halloween Horror Nights Orlando Reveals Full Lineup of Haunted Houses

Part of what makes the annual tradition of Halloween Horror Nights such a thrilling experience for guests is that not only does it embrace the spirit of beloved franchises, making you feel like you've become a part of horrifying movies and TV shows, but it also delivers original mazes full of unique frights. Following various teases of what's to come at this year's event at Universal Orlando Resort's event, the full lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, and live performances has been unveiled. The event kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs select nights through October 31st.

The event itself is described, "Hailed by fans as 'nonstop scary awesomeness,' 'absolutely terrifying,' and 'downright chilling,' Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a 'must do' for people around the globe. Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event -- but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more."

The lineup of attractions this year at Universal Orlando Resort are as follows:

HAUNTED HOUSES

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

You love his music, but can you survive his mind? The Weeknd is about to stalk your squad through this haunted house, a surreal living nightmare from his After Hours videos. His nightmare is now yours.



Halloween

Silent. Merciless. Relentless. There's nobody like Michael Myers. And if your scream squad is ready, this year, you can gather together and face the terror of Halloween from the very beginning.



The Horrors of Blumhouse

Get ready for a bloodcurdling new double feature of Blumhouse horror as your scream squad faces a ruthless serial killer in Freaky and an evil kidnapper in the relentlessly terrifying The Black Phone.

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

If you thought one Universal Monster was scary, how about three? Summon your scream squad, 'cause you're about to get caught between The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy, together for the first time.



Spirits of the Coven

A coven of beautiful ﬂapper witches will lure you into their 1920s speakeasy, reveal their haggish true form and turn your scream squad into a witch's brew. They'll be cackling; you'll be screaming.



Bugs: Eaten Alive

While touring a 1950s home of the future, you'll be surrounded by the slime of bugs everywhere as hordes of many-legged terrors descend upon you and your scream squad. You'll be dropping like flies.



Fiesta de Chupacabras

Visit a Latin American village where the legend of the creature Chupacabras is celebrated with a colorful ﬁesta. And the streets are lined with the crimson blood of tourists like you and your amigos.



Hellblock Horror

Enter a prison whose savage inmates are monstrous creatures. If they break free from their cells, it's a death sentence for everyone.



Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake

In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they'll reel you in and drag you under.



Descendants of Destruction

Careful not to leave any of your scream squad behind as you descend the subway tunnels of a deserted New York. Lurking in the dark are hungry mutants looking to feast on the last remnants of humanity.



SCARE ZONES

Horrors of Halloween

The Pumpkin Lord, the spirit of Halloween, has taken over this year's event, summoning hordes of fiendish creatures. Terror has taken root.



Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

At an abandoned farm, scarecrows have risen from the crust of the earth to hunt you and seek revenge. They'll harvest your screams.



Sweet Revenge

The sweets from Major Sweets' candy company have turned children into crazed killers. This Halloween's all trick, no treat and total mayhem.



Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

On All Hallow's Eve, a dark storm descends upon a cemetery and awakens long-dead spirits. No one living can escape them



Conjure the Dark

On the first All Hallow's Eve, an evil sorceress called forth monstrosities from dark dimensions. Now your blood will fuel them.



LIVE SHOWS

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

The show that sparked a firestorm last year is ablaze with a new nightmare. The pyro and aerial performers are back to reignite your fears.



Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

On a Halloween night, a ghost story becomes reality as you go beyond the grave in a spectacularly spooky show on Universal Studios' lagoon.



Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs select nights through October 31st. Head to the event's official website for complete details.

