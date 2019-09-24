Stranger Things Star Experiences the Upside Down at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood is meant to immerse guests in the terrifying world of their favorite horror movies and TV series, with this year’s event devoting a maze to the Netflix sensation Stranger Things. Since her debut in Season Two, Priah Ferguson’s character Erica Sinclair has grown a passionate fan following, earning her a more prominent role in Season Three. Erica might not have traveled to the otherworldy Upside Down in the show’s narrative, but Ferguson recently took a trip through the Stranger Things maze to relive the series’ most exciting moments. Check out her journey in the video above and visit Halloween Horror Nights, running select nights now through November 3rd.

Per press release, “Priah Ferguson, who portrays Erica Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things, recently faced the all-new chilling maze at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Throughout the experience, Priah saw some familiar locations and characters – from the iconic Starcourt Mall and Hopper’s cabin to a few fellow nerds, including Dustin Henderson and even Erica…”

A Stranger Things attraction debuted at last year’s event, quickly becoming one of the most popular destinations of the annual festivities. Thanks to fan excitement, Universal Studios’ first announcement for this year’s event confirmed the return of a Stranger Things maze that takes the terror to new levels.

This year’s chilling mazes pick up where last year’s mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a predatory entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down. The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of Stranger Things 3, which debuted on July 4th on Netflix. As with the previous mazes, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are partnering with Netflix and the creators and executive producers of Stranger Things to create authentic representations of the blockbuster series.

Making this year’s maze all the more exciting is there are hints of Season Three, while last year’s maze focused mainly on the debut season.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

